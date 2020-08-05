PPFP support Lagos to boost modern contraceptives, exclusive breastfeeding

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Post Pregnancy Family Planning, PPFP project is partnering the Lagos State Government to increase modern contraceptive uptake amongst women within the post-pregnancy period while advocating exclusive breastfeeding.

The project which is currently being implemented across 184 private health facilities within 19 Local Government Areas, listed its key interventions as demand generation, and service delivery components with data use through research, monitoring.

This was contained in a release issued by PPFP to join the world in celebrating the breastfeeding week 2020 with the theme Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet, PPFP project reminded mothers that breastmilk offers the most nutritious and affordable infant meal, which the infant formula lacks.

“Breastfeeding supplies all the essential vitamins and minerals to babies in a form that can easily be absorbed, and has antibodies which helps to help fight infection. Evidence had shown that breastfed babies are healthier, and more likely to have fewer hospital visits, it adds.

WHO recommends that babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months, without food or water, the project said exclusive breastfeeding prevents ovulation which means an egg is not released each month, therefore, pregnancy is not likely to occur.

However, if exclusive breastfeeding is not properly practised, ovulation will take place, and can lead to pregnancy.

Exclusive breastfeeding, it continued, can be used as a form of family planning method if practised as Lactational Amenorrhea Method (LAM) fulfilling three criteria: if a woman has a baby less than six months old; if her menstrual bleeding (menses/period) has not returned; and if she breastfeeds her baby exclusively (day and night).

Adding, PPFP urged mothers to visit any registered hospital with the green dot logo to speak to a family planning provider and get enlightened on other family planning methods a woman can use whilst breastfeeding.

Meanwhile, WHO and the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) called on governments to protect and promote womens access to skilled breastfeeding counselling, a critical component of breastfeeding support.

Part of the benefits is that breastfeeding provides every child with the best possible start in life; it delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers; and forms part of a sustainable food system.

However, PPFP has acknowledged that while breastfeeding is a natural process, it is not always easy, breastfeeding provides every child with the best possible start in life. It delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers. And it forms part of a sustainable food system. But while breastfeeding is a natural process, it is not always easy. Mothers need support both to get started and to sustain breastfeeding.

“PPFP is supporting Lagos state to increase modern contraceptive uptake amongst women within the post-pregnancy period. The project is currently being implemented across 184 private health facilities within 19 Local Government Areas.

The projects key interventions include demand generation, and service delivery components with data use through research, monitoring.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: