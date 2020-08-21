Power grid records peak of 5,420.30MW

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The nation’s power sector has achieved an all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW, which was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15pm, August 18th, 2020.

The GM (Public Affairs) at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, explained via a statement issued in Abuja that, “This is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on the 1st of August, 2020, by 42.50MW.”

She said the gradual but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation’s power sector is attributable to the keen interest of the current administration of President Mohammadu Buhari in piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain.

“TCN is committed to working assiduously to further stabilize, rehabilitate and expand the grid and urge Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: