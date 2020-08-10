Vanguard Logo

Port Harcourt DisCo revokes electric bill distribution by contractors

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has discontinued third party distribution of electricity bills to customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.

Mrs Chioma Aninwe, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED’s acting Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday that the decision was taken to reposition the company.

She said: “PHED wishes to inform customers that their outsourced electricity bill distributed by third party (contractors) has been terminated with effect from June 3.

“The decision by management to terminate its contract with third party is in line with a new structure strategically aimed at repositioning the company for utmost performance.

Aninwe added that the management also took the decision to deliver quality service to customers in the four states of its coverage.

“To this end, customers are advised not to engage the services of any bill distributor, as new staff members have been recently engaged for this purpose.

“The staffers will present their identity cards to customers for this purpose in the company’s franchise area,” Aninwe said.

