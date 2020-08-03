Pondei not collecting kickback from contractors ― NDDC reacts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has rebutted the allegation that the Acting Managing Director, MD, Interim Management Committee, IMC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, was collecting 30 per cent kickback from contractors, saying Mr Joe Adia, who made the allegation was not the President of Contractors Association.

A top official of the interventionist agency, who spoke to Vanguard on phone, said: “The allegation Mr Joe Adia is false, he is not even the President of NDDC Contractors Association as he tried to claim. There are about five different contractors association and he is not their leader.”

“You see, all these allegations are coming up again because the outcome of the National Assembly probe has not led to the intended plans of those who want to rubbish the IMC and have it removed, they are now raking up mud.

“Some of the lawmakers and those supporting their game plan want the IMC dissolved, but their plan is not working out, that is why they have embarked on this leg of their smear campaign,” he added.

The official stated: “How can they be talking about Senate report after the Ag. MD had earlier dispelled the wicked allegation when he appeared before the Senate Adhoc Committee in July.

“Adia raised the matter and Pondei told the Senate that if he could be associated with even one per cent kickback, he would resign.

“From where are they bringing up the matter again, why the Senate is choosing to spread lies in the guise of allegation by a bogus contractor?

“Have they traced any kickback, even one per cent paid by any contractor to NDDC MD, why are they then believing and helping to spread the lie that he is involved in contract splitting and kickbacks of 20-30 per cent?

“Professor Pondei told the Senate Committee that he would resign his appointment immediately if anyone showed any evidence that he collected even one per cent from any contractor, let the committee and the contractor show proof instead of maligning him,” he stated.

Mr Joe Adia had in his oral submission after submitting a memo to the investigative panel, explained that contractors, who agreed to pay 20-30 per cent were those the commission paid.

