POLLS: Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine set to take on Museveni

Bobi Wine

Robert Kyagulanyi, a pop star turned potilician who is known by the stage name Bobi Wine, has been  declared the sole candidate to lift the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag in the 2021 Presidential race in Uganda.

The famous singer and actor Bobi Wine was finally cleared by the NUP electoral commission.

Amidst jubilation from his supporters at the party headquarters, he expressed gratitude as he returned the nomination form.

Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine said, “I’m still excited that so far I’m the only candidate. That means ever since I expressed interest other possible candidates freaks out.”

To many this move comes as the final blow to journalist Andew Mweda’s ambition of taking over the leadership of the party. He was a no-show by the deadline of returning the forms.

