Politicians disregard for COVID-19 protocols worrisome ― NBC

The Acting Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof Armstrong Idachaba has expressed concern over politicians disregard for COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Ondo governorship election.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s meeting on Political broadcasts in Akure, ldachabaa said many politicians are not observing the laid down precautions because of politics.

He charged journalists to “use their platforms to educate politicians on the need to adhere strictly to COVID-19 precautions

He said, “Ondo State governorship election is coming at this trying time when we are still battling with the common enemy, COVID-19.

“Let us be mindful that the threat of the virus is still real. Broadcasters must work safe and stay safe”

He lamented that politicians have thrown decorum into the winds by not observing COVID-19 protocols.

The commission said it will not hesitate to revoke the licence of any broadcast station that dishes out content which tends to malign or denigrate any individual or Political party.

Idachaba said achieving a peaceful governorship poll depended partly on media organisations and their broadcasters as their contents played a major role in this respect.

He, therefore, urged broadcasters to produce contents that were decent, devoid of hate speech and decisive rhetoric.

Vanguard News Nigeria

