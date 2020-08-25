Policeman drags hospital, 5 doctors to court over baby’s death in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jane Ikemefuna

ABAKILIKI— A Police Sergeant, Sabastine Alumona, has dragged the management of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, to court over the death of his six-month-old daughter, Rosemary Osinachi Alumona, alleging that she died due to the negligence of the medical team that attended to her, while on admission in the hospital.

Alumona also joined the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Emeka Onwe-Ogah, and the four doctors that attended to her late daughter.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court Abakaliki, by his he lawyers, C. A. Aiyamekhue & Co, the policeman claimed that the defendants’ alleged medical negligence, malpractice and professional misconduct caused the death of his daughter.

He alleged that his daughter was administered an overdose of the drugs prescribed for her; an act he claimed constituted gross medical malpractice.

Alumona, therefore, demands one billion Naira from the teaching hospital, as general damages for the “avoidable” death of his daughter, and also asked for the immediate release of her corpse for burial in line with Igbo culture and transition.

The suit alleged that the “defendants through their culpable medical negligence, malpractice, professional misconduct and carelessness caused the painful, agonizing and ill-timed death of Miss Rosemary Osinachi Alumona, daughter of the plaintiff”

He claimed that an overdose of Mesporine 1000mg through intravenous injection to the six months old Miss Rosemary Osinachi Alumona, without recourse or due regard to her age and body weight was gross medical malpractice and culpable negligence.”

In the suit, Alumona accused the doctors of being “incompetent and negligent medical practitioners by prescribing and administering overdosage Mesporine 1000mg to Miss Rosemary Osinachi Alumona without recourse or consideration to her age and body weight which was instrumental to her painful and ill-timed death.”

He is, therefore, demanding one billion naira for general damages for the avoidable death of Miss Rosemary Osinachi Alumona “due to gross negligence, medical malpractice and incompetence with its attendant mental, physical and psychological trauma on the plaintiffs”.

