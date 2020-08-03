Police probe beating of officer inside Aba Church 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor

ABA— ABIA Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, has ordered an investigation into the activities leading to the beating of a police officer, Inspector John Onunaku, last Wednesday, at the Christ the King Cathedral, CKC, Aba, Abia State.

Agbede made this disclosure during an interview with Vanguard in Aba on Monday.

Vanguard heard that the unfortunate police officer, Inspector Onunaku entered the Catholic Cathedral unidentified, to make an illegal arrest where he was beaten to stupor.

The CP confirmed reports that Onunaku had already been transferred to a police division outside Aba, two days before he returned to effect the ill-fated attempted arrest.

According to Agbede, Ononaku should have handed over every investigation he was handling in Ndiegoro Police Division, and go to his new division in Isiukwuato, but he kept working illegally.

Agbede said the investigative panel on what led to Onunaku’s beating inside the church, would also find out his reasons for his refusing to report to his new division after having been transferred.

She said: “I took an action about a week ago and I decided that whosoever has stayed more than five years in a division should be transferred to another division.

“He happened to be one of them, as he has been transferred to another division.

“On Friday, we had a meeting and I told the DPOs that whoever has spent up to five years in their divisions should be transferred.

“So, when this incident of the inspector being beaten happened, the DPO said he had released him to go to his new base.

“On inquiry, he told the DPO that he tracked the suspect and then went to arrest her inside the church.

“I have put up a committee to verify what he went there for; what led to the beating. I’ve also ordered that they should investigate him.”

