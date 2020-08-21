Breaking News
Police place N500,000 on runaway serial killer in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

THE Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has said N500,000 awaits anyone who can give useful information on the whereabouts of the serial killer, Sunday Shodipe who escaped from police custody on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi.

He said, “handsome reward of N500,000 awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspected serial killer at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe”.

The 19year old was arrested and paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters on 17th July 2020, but later escaped from lawful custody on 11th August 2020.

CP Nwachuwu stated further, “Consequently, the general public is hereby implored to arrest and immediately hand him over to the nearest Police Station for necessary action.”

The command also gave out phone lines to the public. The lines are 08035632410 and 07066003536.
Meanwhile, all conventional and local security agencies have combined to ensure the suspect is rearrested.

