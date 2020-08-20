Police parade 23 suspected armed robbers, cultists in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Benue on Wednesday paraded 23 persons suspected to be armed robbers, cultists, and child traffickers.

Other persons paraded were alleged to have been found with prohibited firearms.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mukaddas Garba, said that the command was determined to rid the state of criminals.

It said that the command had been able to clampdown on armed robbery, communal clashes, and cultism among other crimes.

“During the period under review, 17 persons were arrested over alleged armed robbers and cultism, two for alleged child trafficking, one for alleged cybercrime, while four persons were suspected to be in possession of prohibited firearms.

“On 12 August 12, a teenage pregnant girl from Orji-River, Enugu State, reported at ‘C’ Police Division Makurdi that while she was frustrated with her unwanted pregnancy, a young man deceived her and took her to the house of a couple.

“The couple offered to take care of her until delivery and would pay her N200,000 for her child.”

He said that the suspects were arrested while further investigation revealed that the couple had several other cases of child trafficking.

The statement said that the couple took to their heels to prevent arrest and prosecution.

It stated that on July 28, the force received information that one Jude Danladi, Jamile Ahmed, and Matthew Maiamba all of Nasarawa and Plateau States, allegedly conspired and tricked a motorcyclist into a hotel where they drugged him and took away his motorcycle.

“All the suspects were arrested and confessed to the crime and investigation is still in progress,” the statement said.

The statement stated further: “On July 15, information was received that armed men broke into a house at GRA Makurdi and made away with an iPhone II Promax, a bag of wristwatches, an Infinix phone and transferred the sum of N1 million into a fraudulent chipper account created for the purpose.

“During the investigation, Aba Obida and Emmanuel Adakole, students of Benue State University, Makurdi; Mohammad Saad, Aliyu Mohammed and Bekius Timide of different addresses in Makurdi, were arrested in connection with the case.

“N300,000, the iPhone Il Promax, a bag of wristwatches and Opo phone belonging to the victim were recovered from them. Suspects will soon be charged to court,” the statement quoted the CP as saying.

The commissioner further disclosed that one Bem Akusu of North-Bank, Makurdi, was arrested in connection with a robbery case and one locally-made revolver pistol loaded with one live ammunition and other suspicious objects were recovered from him.

He said that on August 14, one Jasiah Anayo of Ikpere Road, River State was arrested at USA, Makurdi, for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, adding that investigation revealed that the suspect, along with his cohorts, were involved in robbing unsuspecting persons who withdrew cash from the bank.

Garba also said that on August 12, one Aondo Raymond of Chihichan village was arrested while in possession of one locally-made pistol loaded with one live ammunition.

He said that on 11th August, one Joseph Uko and Genesis Ijoka, residents of Obi and Oju, were arrested at North-Bank, Makurdi, for alleged arms dealing.

“The suspects confessed to have come from Obi to purchase arms for their community. N290,000 was recovered from them,” he said.

He said that on August 5, one Tor Jephet Aondoyila of behind Customary Court of Appea|, Makurdi, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a complainant of N287,000, and using his phone to send a fake bank alert to the complainant.

He said that the command also recovered one corpse at Tyo-Mu, a settlement located along Makurdi/Gboko road, adding that some persons were arrested in connection with that crime

Vanguard

