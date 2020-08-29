Police nab guard who raped stranded woman in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

OFFICERS of the Oyo State Police Command, weekend, arrested a guard, Daniel Amanda, for allegedly raping a stranded housewife (name withheld) in Ibadan.

The 23-year-old lady was reportedly returning on a trip from Lagos and when she got to Ibadan in the night, was unable to get a vehicle to take her home because of the COVID-19 curfew imposed in the state.

The woman was said to have made several efforts to find a safe place to spend the night, but all her efforts proved abortive, including trying to call one of her husband’s friends living close to the area but she couldn’t get through to him on the phone.

Frightened by the reality that she might spend the night by the roadside, she started to pace up and down the road when she was said to have been accosted by the security guard.

The lady, reportedly told the security guard her plight and the man offered to take her to his home to sleep till dawn.

The 25-year-old guard then overpowered the woman while they were in his room and allegedly raped her.

The victim reportedly narrated her experience to her husband and the matter was reported to the police which led to the suspect’s arrest.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, while commenting on the case, said the suspect had confessed to the crime.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the CP said: “On July 28, 2020, at about 9:30 pm, the woman returned from Lagos State but couldn’t get to her house because of the curfew imposed by Oyo State Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“She called her husband to let him know that she could not get home and the husband told her to call his friend living around Akobo Akala Roundabout, Ibadan.”

She called but could not get through to him, so she met a security guard around the area named Daniel Amanda, who agreed to render assistance to her by taking her to his home around 1:30 am on July 29.

“Daniel consequently used the opportunity to forcefully have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.”

This was without her consent and it happened inside his room on the pretence of helping her. The suspect had made confessional statement to that effect,” Enwonwu said.

