Police nab fake soldier in Delta

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the arrest of a fake soldier along Sapele-Benin road, conveying 420 wraps of Indian hemp.

DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Command spokesperson who confirmed arrest of the suspect to journalists on Monday in Asaba, said the man was arrested with a vehicle painted in army colours.

“The suspect, 44-year-old Mr Fabian Ojumah, was arrested with a Toyota Tundra truck painted in the Nigeria Army colours.

“The suspect paraded himself as a Major in the Nigeria Army when he was quizzed by police operatives of the Delta Operation Safer Highways.

“He was caught conveying 420 wraps of Indian hemp, and cannot specify where he is taking the exhibits to,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

The police image maker said the command has commenced investigations to unravel the fake soldier’s criminal network

