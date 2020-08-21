Breaking News
Police move to mop-up illegal firearms in Bayelsa State

On 4:47 pmIn Newsby
CP seeks collaboration of vigilante groups

The Nigerian Police

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State, Mr. Mike Okoli has set up a Special Squad to mop-up illegal firearms in the state.

This followed the directive of the Inspector- General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu to State Commissioners of Police to initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group (s) in possession of illegal firearms,

The Special Squad on illegal firearms headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations is saddled with the responsibility of mopping up illegal firearms in the state among other firearms-related infractions.

He made this known during a meeting with vigilante groups at the Police Headquarters

Okoli warned that the command will henceforth treat and prosecute persons arrested for unlawful possession of firearms as terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers, and cultists.

He further enjoined all vigilante members to continue to support the Police in fighting crime in the state.

Okoli, therefore, call on the peace-loving people of the state to cooperate and assist the Police in the enforcement of this order, as it is aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and property in Bayelsa State.

