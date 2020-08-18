Police invade Abuja hotel, evict pilots, other guests, staffs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police officers from Force Headquarters on Tuesday invaded and stopped operations at Stonehedge Hotel at the federal capital, Abuja.

The officers also sealed the hotel after ejecting staff and guests including Pilots and engineering staff of two major national airlines operating in the country.

Aside the airline pilots, more than 50 other guests who were lodging at the hotel and other workers were asked to quit the hotel even though they had paid for their accommodation, something many described as embarrassing and an act of

It was gathered that the hotel has been a subject of legal dispute between the Zamfara State Government and Magajin Garin’s company, Bina Consult and Integrated Services Limited, operator of the facility.

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the federal High Court, Abuja had on October 31, 2019 issued an interim order restraining Zamfara State Government from “taking steps to revoke or terminate the lease agreement pending the hearing and the determination of the Motion on Notice”.

The judge also issued an order of interim injunction restraining Zamfara State Government from interfering with Magajin Garin’s peaceful possession of the property.

No reason was given by the policemen for sealing of the hotel and no court order was tendered to the management of the hotel during the police invasion.

Several attempts to get the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba to comment on why the Police from Force headquarters invaded the hotel and sealed it proved abortive as he did not pick calls.

Text messages sent to his line were also not replied.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: