Police dock man for installing himself monarch in Delta

By Emna Amaize

A 61-year-old self-proclaimed traditional ruler of Kerebiri Mein Kingdom, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, Godspower Oporomo, has been arraigned before a Delta State Magistrate Court sitting in Asaba on a six-count charge of impersonation and installing himself as a monarch.

The complainant, who is the Commissioner Police, Delta State, said Godspower Oporomo on September 3, 2016 ‘ without lawful excuse, install yourself as His Royal Majesty, King of the Kerebiri Mein Kingdom against the Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Law. Cap 12, the law of Delta state 2008 and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 202 of the Criminal Code law, cap C 31. Vol 12, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Police also accused the defendant of not been a traditional ruler, chief or honorary chief, but “hold yourself out/parade yourself as His Royal Majesty, King of Kelebiri Mein Kingdom and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 16 of the Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Law, cap 12, the law of Delta state 2008.

Oporomo pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him and his counsel, Stephen Oporomo, made an oral application for bail, which the legal team for the complainant, led by Thompson Okpoko, SAN, did not oppose.

Trial magistrate, Maurice Okwuasaba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties, who must be resident of Asaba magisterial district, while the case was adjourned to September 14 for further hearing.

