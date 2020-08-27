Police dissolve vigilante groups ahead of poll

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 5, Dibai Yakadi, yesterday, directed that all community vigilante groups in Edo State should be disbanded, a few days to the September 19 governorship election to prevent arms from getting to wrong people.

Yakadi, who spoke during a meeting with stakeholders in Benin City, said: “Any person or group of persons found with arms in public places will be dealt with by the law. Any complaint should be directed to the police because we have promised to provide a level playing ground for all. All security officers will be professional and politicians should imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

“I am appealing to you all community leaders to work with the DPOs in your areas and disarm all members of vigilante groups before election.

Everybody should comply, we have done it before in other areas, so Edo State will not be an exemption.

”Election is a serious business and that is why the police are meeting with stakeholders like you to discuss and ensure that we have a violence free election. Elections should not be do or die. INEC should discharge its responsibility without fear or favour.”

While warning that stiff penalties awaited offenders during the Edo poll, the AIG urged stakeholders to warn their supporters, wards or groups against any act of violence before, during and after the poll.

