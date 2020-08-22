Police deny gunmen attack Ibadan station, say officer shot by roadside

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has disclosed that its Ikolaba station was not attacked as being speculated, but a policeman was killed when the officers standing by the side of the road were attacked.

The incident took place at Ikolaba area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday night.

News had earlier trended on social media that the Ikolaba police station was attacked and a police corporal was shot dead. But the state police command has confirmed that the station was not attacked.

In a statement on Saturday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: “ The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that the Ikolaba Police station was not attacked, but at about 2100hrs of 21st August, 2020, two Policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikolaba, Ibadan Oyo State who were at the opposite side of the road to the Police station were attacked by hoodlums in an unidentified moving vehicle who opened fire on them.”

“Consequent upon this, one Cpl Dada Christopher was hit by the pellets at the right side of the rib and he died on the spot, while Inspr Busuyi Ayodele was also hit at his back and he sustained injury, while he was subsequently rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. The station guard AK-47 rifle with 24 rounds of ammunition was taken away by the hoodlums.”

“The police station was not attacked. Immediately, the Commissioner of Police got wind of the incident, he gave the marching order to all police tactical teams, including Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Swift Response Squad (SRS), SKYNET, Federal and Safer Highway patrol teams, Puff Adder team, among others, to go after the hoodlums.”

Speaking further on the Ikolaba police station incident, he said: “The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations also went there immediately for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident and all police teams were put on red alert.”

“Efforts are already being intensified to arrest the hoodlums.”

“The CP, therefore, wishes to note that in view of the security challenges, the criminally minded individuals in our midst are obviously deploying all kinds of strategy, tactics and means to carry out their nefarious activities.” “Nonetheless, the Police will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives and property of the citizenry and ensure that they operate and carry out their lawful businesses in a safe and secure environment.” “The members of the public are therefore enjoined to continue to partner with the Police to engender a better service delivery,” the statement stated.

