…They paid 22million ransom for their release – Source

…We are not aware of any ransom – PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the release of four Chinese Nationals kidnapped from premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akampka LGA of the state on 21 July and the arrest 11 suspected cultists during an initiation ceremony in Calabar.

Vanguard learned that kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing regained their freedom after a whooping sum of 22 million naira was paid as ransom for their release.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo who confirmed their release said she was not aware of the payment of any ransom.

Speaking with Vanguard on Sunday morning via telephone, Ugbo said that the police and other sister security agencies in collaboration with the state government secured the release of the Four Chinese Nationals at Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River

Her words: “The police and other sister security agencies in collaboration with the state government secured the release of the Chinese nationals in Akpabuyo at about 1700 hours on Sunday.

“They are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital and no arrest has been made yet and I am not also aware of any payment of ransom for their release,” she said.

In a related development, the Command has also arrested 11 suspected cultists during an initiation ceremony in Calabar.

In a release signed by the PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo and made available to Vanguard on Sunday she disclosed that

as a follow up of the parade of hoodlums by the Command on 13″ August 2020, the Commissioner of Police using human and technical Intelligence deployed tactical team that apprehended 11 suspected cultists during initiation.

She stated that the tactical teams of the Command On the 14 of August 2020 at about 2300hrs, based on Information thät cultists were carrying out initiation at Bishop moynagh Avenue in State housing Calabar.

“The operative of Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) and men from Fedéral housing Division swung into action where eleven (11) persons suspected to be cultists were arrested, which include nine males (9) and two (2) females.

“Items recovered from them are Talking drums, Wooden gang, Two (2) kegs of concoctions and a bottle of Gordon drink. The suspects confessed to the crime, meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing to unravel other accomplices.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police Cross River State Command once again warned all members of any cult groups or anyone having the intention to engage in cult-related activities to desist from such to avoid being neutralized in the ongoing operation mocky water,” she stated.

