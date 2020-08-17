Breaking News
Translate

Police confirm abduction of district head in Yobe

On 3:35 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police confirm abduction of district head in Yobe

The Police Command in Yobe has confirmed the abduction of Alhaji Isa Mai-Buba, the District Head of Jajere in Fune Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, stated this in a statement released in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said Mai-Buba was abducted at his residence in Jajere on Saturday, Aug 15.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Yobe State forever grateful to President Buhari for freeing citizens from Boko Haram – YPDM

“At about 22:05 hours on Saturday, gunmen attacked the house of the district head with heavy firearms and disappeared with him into the thin air.

“Search parties were later on deployed, but up until now, no positive response of his whereabouts,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said efforts to rescue the district head were ongoing, assuring that perpetrators of the dastardly act would be arrested and prosecuted.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!