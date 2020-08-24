Police break silence, say collaborative efforts responsible for re-arrest of Sunday Shodipe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State Police Command, Sunday evening, said, the arrest of Sunday Shodipe, the suspected serial killer, was made possible through human intelligence and collaborative efforts of members of the public.

Shodipe, was suspected to have been the mastermind of terrorism and increasing killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s police command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, stated that, through concerted efforts from various teams deployed for Shodipe’s manhunt and credible information from the good-spirited members of the public, eventually yielded result, the culprit who has been hiding and evading police arrest was arrested at Bodija Area of Ibadan.

According to the statement: “It can be recalled that the Commissioner of Police implored the general public to be on his lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.”

“Sequel to this, Police Tactical teams including Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), personnel from State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku Ibadan, (CID), Swift Response Squad (SRS), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Anti-kidnapping Squad (AKS), Skynet Squad, Puff Adder, e.t.c. were all deployed for his manhunt.”

“The Commissioner of Police further use this medium to thank the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, the Government and people of Oyo State, the Traditional leaders, leaders of thought, political leaders, and the general public for their patience and understanding.”

“He reiterated the command’s resolve to continue to rejig our security architecture for maximum protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State while he sternly warns criminal elements who want to hibernate in Oyo State to relocate as the Police in Oyo Police Command is battle-ready to crush any individual or groups who is bent on disturbing the relative peace and tranquillity being enjoyed by the good people of Oyo State.”

“Finally, he urged all the citizens of Oyo State to go about their lawful businesses without any fear, threat or intimidation from any group or individuals whatsoever, while the Oyo Police Command will not relent in the performance of its professional constitutional responsibilities of the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State.”

