Police begins investigation into murder of councillor in Bayelsa

PoliceThe Police Command in Bayelsa says it has begun investigations into the Saturday murder of Karma Agagowei, the Councillor representing Ward 6 of Sagbama Council Area.

The command gave the indication in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat, on Monday.

He said that on Aug. 29, six gunmen accosted a tricycle conveying the deceased, shot him on the chest and took to their heels.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mike Okoli, led a team of detectives to the scene and also visited and consoled the family of the deceased.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the motive behind the unfortunate incident, that took the life of a promising young man,’’ the commissioner was quoted as saying. (NAN)

