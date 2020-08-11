Police arrest one, declare scores wanted over Ekiti bloody crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti — The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested one person and 15 others declared wanted over the crisis that erupted in Iye-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area, leading to the death of two persons

The two persons reportedly died during the factional crisis that trailed the stoppage of Ogun Onire Festival in the town.

The crisis was as a result of government’s pronouncement, banning worshippers of Ogun Onire from celebrating the annual traditional fiesta owing to Covid 19 pandemic.

Fayemi had penultimate week given an executive order banning celebration of traditional festivals across the state until the global pandemic subsides.

The monarch of the town, Oba Victor Bobade, in an attempt to enforce the government order triggered a violent clash with adherents of Ogun Onire deity, leading to arson attack on his palace on Sunday, where one of the Oba’s vehicles was burnt.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, said one of the persons allegedly fingered in the killing, had been arrested and detained.

“One person had been arrested and more than 15 persons have been declared wanted. They have run away, but our men are on their trail.

“We won’t allow people to take laws into their hands or resort to self-help over small issue. We are going to apprehend whoever had hands in these killings and ensure that they face the full weight of the law”.

Abutu denied the accusation that the casualties fell to the stray bullets fired by the policemen that were deployed in the town to quell the crisis.

“Just go and check the corpses of the two persons that were killed during the crisis. No sign of gunshots. In fact, they were clubbed to death.

“The two rival factions were carrying planks and other dangerous weapons and those who died were hit with dangerous weapons, so they didn’t die through gunshots”.

Abutu said the policemen would remain in the town until normalcy returns to the restive community.

The police spokesman added that all the perpetrators of the nefarious act would be brought to justice.

