Police arrest man for killing friend over N500 in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Police Command on Thursday says it has arrested one Haruna Ya’u, who allegedly killed his friend, Musa Muh’d over N500 during the dispute.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the arrest of the suspect to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Haruna said the Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A. Sani, has ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for Investigations and will be charged to court.

Recall that, Ya’u in a dispute allegedly stabbed Musa Mu’d, 18-year-old boy, to death with scissors at Dantsinke Area of Tarauni Local Government, Kano State.

It was gathered that trouble started between them when Aminu Torres (23yrs) allegedly sent Musa (the deceased) on an errand with the money (N500) to buy some hard drugs but the later failed as he used the money for another purpose.

This led to a dispute, and in the process, another youth, Haruna Ya’u (22yrs) allegedly stabbed the deceased in the neck with the scissor leading to his death.

A member of the vigilante group in the area, Jafar Abdulkadir Yusuf confirmed the development to newsmen.

Yusuf further said the culprits have been arrested.

The corpse of the deceased was also said to have been evacuated by men of the vigilante group.

