Police arrest 45 suspects for various offenses in Borno

The Police Command in Borno said it arrested 45 criminal suspects for various offenses including terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in the state.

DSP Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Okon said that 10 suspected armed robbers, seven cattle rustlers, five fraudsters, seven thieves, one terrorist, and kidnappers were arrested by the command in the last one month.

He said: “The robbery suspects, who confessed to being guilty, conspired and robbed one Iliya Musa of N49,000 while armed with dangerous weapons on July 3.

“(A suspect) at about 23:30 hours on April 18, robbed one Abdulkarim Umar of his tricycle while being transported to Modusuku in Biu Local Government Area.

“The suspect repeatedly stabbed the rider before dispossessing him of his tricycle.

“(Two other suspects) conspired to rob one Hassan Abdullahi of Bayo LGA of his motorcycle which he later sold for N70,000.

“(Five other suspects) were also arrested in connection to the various robbery case.”

On cattle rustling, the police spokesperson said that two suspects were arrested at Gubio LGA for rustling 31 cattle, after which the cows were found wandering around the Diffa axis of Niger Republic.

He said that three other suspects were arrested in possession of eight rustled cows which were among 19 from Cameroon.

“Unfortunately they sold 11 before they were napped,” he said.

Okon further said that two arrested suspects stole domestic animals valued at N230,000 in Chul, Askira Uba LGA, while a suspected fraudster was arrested for criminal intimidation and attempt to extort one Alhaji Bukar Mala of N20 million.

On theft, he said that seven suspects were reported to the police on July 20 at about 18: 07 hours.

“The police received a report that the suspects employed by Gramson Construction Company, conspired and stole various items worth N6.5 million.

“(Two suspects) broke into the office of the Borno Geographical Information Service and made away with a 40 and 50 inches of Plasma TV, one HP Desktop computer, a stabilizer and a bag containing some documents,” he said.

Okon further said that one suspect of the Muna Asheri area of Maiduguri was also arrested in connection with terrorism and being a member of the Boko Haram group.

“The suspect confessed that he was saddled with the responsibility of supplying logistics and essentials to the sect,” the spokesperson said.

He noted that the suspect was in possession of N200,000 cash and assorted foodstuff among others.

He added that all the suspects would be charged to Court.

NAN

Vanguard

