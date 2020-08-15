Police arrest 39-year-old female pastor, five others for alleged child trafficking

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a child theft and trafficking syndicate including a 39-year-old female pastor identified as Pastor (Mrs.) Mmayen Etim Odiuotip of, Land of Testimony Ministry, Marina Road, Oron local government area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Fredrick Nnudam in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Uyo said the child trafficking syndicate were arrested following credible intelligence.

Nnudam listed other suspects of the group to include, Esther Effanga Esin (41) of Eyo Abasi, Oron Local Government Area, Rose Bassey Ekpenyong (32), of Mbak Atai in Itu LGA, Mr. Ubong Stephen Akpan (42) a.k.a Doctor also of Mbak Atai, in Itu LGA.

Others include Samuel William Idobo (40), of Ikot Asukpong, Ibiono Ibom LGA and Mrs Eno Peter (40) of Ikot Andem Itam, in Itu local government area.

His words, “The unwavering efforts of the Command towards decimation of Child Theft/Trafficking paid off with the arrest of the notorious members of a Child Theft and Trafficking syndicate.

“The suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence that sometime in June 2020, the kingpin of the syndicate, one Rose Bassey Ekpenyong conspired with the aforementioned suspects and sold a stolen baby girl in 2018 to one Pastor (Mrs.) Mmayen Etim Odiuotip who is the Founder of Land of Testimony ministry, Marina Road, Oron.

“The said Pastor who was swiftly arrested confessed to the offence and opened a can of worms that the baby was bought for her sister, one Esther Effanga Esin.

“Consequently, the Operatives swung into action and apprehended her while the baby was rescued.

“To this end, the Command calls on members of the public to give useful information that will help in the apprehension of other perpetrators of Child Theft/Trafficking”

Vanguard News Nigeria

