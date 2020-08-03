Police arrest 2 over alleged raping of minors in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

…Vow to fish out killers of district head in Nasarawa

Police in Adamawa has arrested two suspects for alleged raping of two minors in Jambutu, Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

This came as the Nasarawa State Police Command, vowed to fish out the killers of the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mr Amos Obere.

Adamawa Police Command which spoke through its image maker, Sulaiman Nguroje, on Sunday in Yola, said the two suspects, Aminu Abdullahi, 19, and Abubakar Haruna, 32, were arrested separately for allegedly raping a 9-year-old and a 15-year-old respectively.

According to him, “detectives attached to Doubeli Division in Yola North LGA on July 29, arrested one Aminu Abdullahi, 19, for raping a 9-year-old. The suspect met his 9-year-old victim at Jambutu Football field playing and took her into an uncompleted building and had carnal knowledge of her.

”While, the second suspect (Abubakar Haruna, 32 ) on July 30, forcefully raped a 15-year-old victim who happened to be his neighbour after deceiving her with the pretext to send her on an errand.

“The victims were rushed to hospital for medical screenings while the suspects had confessed to raping their victims and are now under police custody for further investigations.”

He explained that the command received the voluntary information from good Samaritans that the suspects allegedly raped the under-aged.

Nguroje said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, commended members of the public especially those that keyed into the fight against Gender Based Violence and Sexual Assaults against Women and Children in the state.

He said that the commissioner advised parents to closely monitor their wards and tech them to keep distance from persons with questionable characters.

He added that the command would continue to protect the lives and property of the residents.

ALSO READ: Police detain cop over alleged rape of widow without face mask in Rivers

He urged the people to report any suspicious and strange movements around them to the nearest security post for quick response.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Nasarawa State has vowed to bring to book the killers of the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mr Amos Obere.

Obere was murdered by unknown gunmen on Friday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nansel Ramhan, who spoke on Sunday in Lafia, noted that the command would not rest on its oars until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, investigation to unravel the circumstances and those behind the attack had since commenced and urged members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would aid the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

While recalling that the force received information about the attack on Friday at about 10pm, he said “upon the receipt of the information, a detachment of police personnel comprising Special Anti Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force, personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Vigilante led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) raced to the scene and discovered that the victim was shot.

He was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Mararaba Udege.”

Obere, until his demise, was the district head of Odu Village in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: