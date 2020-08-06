Poisoned at mother’s burial: Woman recounts ordeals, receives financial support from prophet Fufeyin

Kindly Share This Story:

A woman, who identified herself as Rachael Omije from Delta State, yesterday, recounted her experience after she was attacked spiritually at her mother’s burial.

Omije stated that she was poisoned while attending the burial in Agbor, Delta state.

In the video she posted, she said the attack left massive sore at the back of her leg, eating deep into the right leg and depriving her the ability to engage in any physical activity.

According to her, while she had visited a lot of hospitals, the wound did not heal until she visited Christ Mercyland Deliverance Church, pastored by billionaire prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The video she shared also showed the deliverance process, where she regained her strength after the man of God prayed for her.

The lady, who was shedding tears profusely in the video, also received financial support from the prophet haven lost her gainful employment.

“It started when I attended my mother’s burial at Agbor. I noticed that my two legs became swollen.

I started visiting different hospitals as the pain increased but the wound kept going deeper and affected my vein. I couldn’t walk or do the things I usually do. I was stagnant for seven months.

“At some point my sister went for native medicines which I applied for a while but didn’t see results.

“I was as at the verge of amputation before I was advised to visit Mercyland church. It was at the church that God saved me.”

Vanguard

