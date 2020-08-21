Playnetwork Africa signs partnership deal with Premier Records

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Playnetwork Africa, producers of the highest earning blockbuster movie for 2019 “Living In Bondage, The Sequel” has signed a collaboration deal with one of West Africa’s oldest and biggest repertoire of music owner, Premier Records limited. The agreement was officially announced on the Playnetwork social media handle yesterday.

According to the CEO of Playnetwork Africa, Mr. Charles Okpaleke, “the need to protect and bring back nostalgic music has been of importance to us. We have decided to help recreate and bring back good old memories with a touch of modernity in today’s world. We are working with one of Nigeria’s finest producers Larry Gaaga to produce all the works from Premier Records stable.

We are excited to embark on this project knowing that we would have succeeded in bridging the gap between the old and the new vibes. ‘A list-artistes’ will be on board to bring spice and life into old works”.

Speaking on the collaboration, the General Manager of Premier Records, Mr. Michael Odiong posited that projects like this will help preserve Nigeria’s vintage catalogs and open a lot of opportunities for young artistes to sample old beats and sounds.

He sighted America as a good example of a society and creative people that have always re-invented old songs that do better than the original versions. Ours should not be different because we have what it takes both in creativity and knowledge to go into the archives and bring good sound that will compete with any song in the world. The remixes will start rolling out before the end of the year.

Vanguard

