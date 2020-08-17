Plateau NAFEST 2020: Stakeholders favour November date

Kindly Share This Story:

Arts and Culture stakeholders have appealed to the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, to consider hosting the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST, in November instead of December this year.

The stakeholders, made up of 36 state commissioners of culture, permanent secretaries, special advisers and directors of culture and tourism in the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja, made the appeal at a virtual meeting organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC. The stakeholders agreed that November was a better month for the festival because December is usually filled with activities.

The D.G of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said the advent of Covid-19 has made it imperative for everyone to think outside the box for innovative ways of making the Arts and Culture sector to continue to be relevant.

In his welcome address to the National Stakeholders, the governor of Plateau State, Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, commended Runsewe for the dynamic, purposeful and visionary leadership he has provided in the Arts and Culture sector since his appointment in 2017.

The governor praised the D.G and his management team for successfully organizing series of virtual meetings, which he said he has been following, as a buildup to Plateau NAFEST 2020. He promised that the 2020 NAFEST will not only be possible but also more spectacular and in line with all Covid-19 protocols.

The governor reassured participants that Plateau State is fully committed to hosting the 33rd edition of NAFEST in Jos, hinting that the state is working hard to put all the necessary facilities in place for a successful and hitch-free festival.

Otunba Runsewe thanked the governor for his interest in the activities of NCAC and for accepting to host the 2020 NAFEST. According to Runsewe, the major reasons for the technical virtual meeting were to discuss the template for staging NAFEST 2020 in line with all safety protocols, hence some events that involve crowding will not be part of this year’s NAFEST.

Vanguard

