Plateau leads, as Nigeria records 443 new cases of COVID-19

By Chioma Obinna

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Plateau State, Friday, topped the chart of daily infection rates with 103, even as Nigeria reported 443 fresh cases nationwide.

Plateau is followed closely by Lagos State with 70 new cases and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, at 60.

Others are Ondo-35, Edo-27, Rivers-27, Kaduna-20, Osun-19, Borno-18,Oyo-18,Kwara-11, Adamawa-9,

Nasarawa-7, Gombe-6, Bayelsa-4, Imo-4, Bauchi-2, Ogun-2 and Kano-1.

NCDC noted: “Till date a total of 45,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 32,637 discharged and 936 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.”

