Photos: Update on Bosso estate road, Minna

Kindly Share This Story:

Among political pundits and many residents of Niger state, Governor Abu Sani Bello has earned the nickname Road Master because His Excellency’s stride towards road construction in Niger state is now without doubt unprecedented.

With over 240km of rural roads currently undergoing construction across the state, and with several township roads being constructed or reconstructed, he is indeed the Road Master.

Also read:

One of the many township roads being constructed by Gov Abu Sani Bello is the Bosso Estate road in Minna.

The Infrastructure Committee Chairman and Chief of Staff, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara paid an unscheduled visit to ongoing work on the road where pointed out some observations but generally commended the work and urge the contractors to speed up the work.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: