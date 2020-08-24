Breaking News
Photos: Singer Fecent Ricco shows off daughter

Fecent Ricco

The unique Nigerian popstar Festus Otabor otherwise known as Fecent Ricco shared photos of his first child who he shared with his South Africa based girlfriend.

