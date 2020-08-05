PHOTOS: #RevolutionNow march in commemoration of 1st anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

The demonstration tagged national day of action, took place simultaneously across major cities in Nigeria in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #RevolutionNow Movement, which held on August 5, 2019, and saw citizens take to the streets in a peaceful manner to demand better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

You would recall that several protesters were on August 5th 2019 arrested at the National Stadium in Lagos after a crowd gathered to begin #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government also arrested and detained Omoyele Sowore, a key organiser of the protest and accused him and his co-defendant of committing conspiracy to commit a treasonable felony in breach of section 516 of the Criminal Code Act by allegedly staging “a revolution campaign aimed at removing the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Sowore was also accused of committing the actual offence of reasonable felony in breach of section, 4(1)(c) of the Criminal Code Act, by using the platform of Coalition for Revolution, in August 2019 in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, to stage the #RevolutionNow protest allegedly aimed at removing the President.

See photos taken from #RevolutionNow march in commemoration of the first anniversary on August 5th 2020

