The inauguration of the new executives of Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria, PJAN, Lagos chapter, held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, House, Iyalla, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday.

Vanguard has also reported another faction of PJAN inaugurating its executives on the same day at the premises of Lagos Television.

Below are images from the inauguration at NUJ House, as captured by Vanguard’s photojournalist, Lamidi Bamidele.

