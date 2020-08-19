PHOTOS: Onion seller wins Access Bank car promo

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
An onion seller, Mallam Dahiru Umar, was on Wednesday announced winner of Access Bank Transact and Win Promo.
Umar was presented the keys of a Hyundai car at the Bank’s head office in Abuja while his brother, Mallam Aliyu Baba, was at the event to celebrate with him.
Access Bank Regional Sales Manager, Oby Pat-Ibekwe (2r); joined the bank’s Regional Sales Director, Aminu Inuwa (r) to present the winner of the Access Bank Transact and Win Promo, Mallam Dahiru Umar with the keys to a Hyundai car while his brother, Mallam Aliyu Baba (l) rejoiced with him at the Access Bank Regional Headquarters, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/08/2020
