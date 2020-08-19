Vanguard Logo

PHOTOS: Onion seller wins Access Bank car promo

the winner of the Access Bank Transact and Win Promo, Mallam Dahiru Umar with the keys to a Hyundai car while his brother, Mallam Aliyu Baba (l) rejoiced with him at the Access Bank Regional Headquarters, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/08/2020

An onion seller, Mallam Dahiru Umar, was on Wednesday announced winner of Access Bank Transact and Win Promo.

Umar was presented the keys of a Hyundai car at the Bank’s head office in Abuja while his brother, Mallam Aliyu Baba, was at the event to celebrate with him.
Access Bank Regional Sales Manager, Oby Pat-Ibekwe (2r); joined the bank’s Regional Sales Director, Aminu Inuwa (r) to present the winner of the Access Bank Transact and Win Promo, Mallam Dahiru Umar with the keys to a Hyundai car while his brother, Mallam Aliyu Baba (l) rejoiced with him at the Access Bank Regional Headquarters, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/08/2020

