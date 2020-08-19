PHOTOS: Onion seller wins Access Bank car promo

Kindly Share This Story:

An onion seller, Mallam Dahiru Umar, was on Wednesday announced winner of Access Bank Transact and Win Promo.

Umar was presented the keys of a Hyundai car at the Bank’s head office in Abuja while his brother, Mallam Aliyu Baba, was at the event to celebrate with him.

ALSO READ: Access Bank urges customers to be wary of scams during lockdown

Kindly Share This Story: