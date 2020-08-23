Breaking News
PHOTOS: Niger infrastructure Committee inspects road projects in Tayi village

In the quest to ensure contracts awarded by Governor Abu Sani Bello are properly done according to scope and specification, the Infrastructure Committee Chairman and Chief of Staff, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara was at Tayi Village to inspect the ongoing construction of the road.

Chief of Staff expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction of the side-drains and urged the contractors to speed up the work and complete it in a timely manner so as to improve economic and social activities of the area.

