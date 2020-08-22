Breaking News
PHOTOS: Massive turn out as Ondo holds LG election

On 12:12 pmIn Politics
PHOTOS: Massive turn out as Ondo holds LG election
Council Polls: Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, cast his vote at Unit 6, Ward 5, Ijebu Owo in Owo local government area on Saturday,

By Dayo Johnson

The local government election in Ondo state kicked off Saturday peacefully across the state with an impressive turn out across the 18 council areas of the state.

Council Polls: Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu cast their votes at Unit 6, Ward 5, Ijebu Owo in Owo local government area today.
