Photos: Gov Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, Uzor Kalu, others at Chima Obieze’s father’s funeral

On 7:13 amIn Newsby
Chima Obieze
From Left: Hon. Chima Obieze, member Enugu State House of Assembly, former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekwerenmadu, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the burial of late Pa. Obieze in Enugu, last week.

Rt Hon. Chima Obieze, member Enugu State House of Assembly held a requiem mass and burial rites of his father, late PA Benedict Maduabucchi Obieze-Onyibo in Akama-Oghe, Enugu State.

In attendance were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekwerenmadu, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Nnia Nwodo, House of Rep Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Spokesperson, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Chima Anyaso, PDP House of Representatives candidate for Bende Federal Constituency in the 2019 general election amongst other dignitaries.

