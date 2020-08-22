Photos: Gov Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, Uzor Kalu, others at Chima Obieze’s father’s funeral

Kindly Share This Story:

Rt Hon. Chima Obieze, member Enugu State House of Assembly held a requiem mass and burial rites of his father, late PA Benedict Maduabucchi Obieze-Onyibo in Akama-Oghe, Enugu State.

In attendance were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekwerenmadu, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Nnia Nwodo, House of Rep Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Spokesperson, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Chima Anyaso, PDP House of Representatives candidate for Bende Federal Constituency in the 2019 general election amongst other dignitaries.

See more photos from the event below…

VANGUARD

