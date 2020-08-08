Vanguard Logo

Pharmacist dies during romp with Lagos sex worker in brothel

By Evelyn Usman

The lifeless body of a 40-year-old Pharmacist, Bassey Asuquo, was discovered in one of the rooms of a brothel along Akesan road, Egan area of Lagos, Friday.

The deceased was said to have slumped  after  having sex with one of the commercial sex workers.

Late Bassey as gathered, visited the brothel at about 10pm the previous night, after a drink at the bar session.

Policemen from Igando division who were alerted by the   management of the brothel, stormed the scene, where a crowd had gathered to have a glimpse of Bassey’s lifeless body.

A packet of cigarette, an inhaler and a stained boxer were found in the room while the commercial sex worker had escaped.

Report had it that the fleeing commercial  sex worker had contacted the hotel manager on phone, explaining how late Bassey was gasping for breath and attempted to reach out for his inhaler when he gave up the ghost.

Attempt to lure her back to explain further, failed as she reportedly told the manager on the phone that she was  about crossing the nation’s border, in her bid to evade arrest.

Two staff of the brothel were arrested by the police, while the corpse was evacuated.

Meanwhile, family of the deceased was said to be making effort to retrieve the corpse for burial.

Vanguard

