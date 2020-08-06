Breaking News
Translate

Petrol sells at N150 in Rivers without incidents

On 2:57 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Petrol sells at N150 in Rivers without incidents

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – MOST fuel outlets have commenced the selling of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N150 per litre in Rivers state following recent price adjustments.

Filling stations, including Conoil by Mile 1, Education Bus Stop monitored in Port Harcourt were seen dispensing PMS, also known as petrol at the new rates with hardly any resistance from fuel consumers.

Public Affairs commentator, Ese Komone, however, said, “It’s not fair. Retailers are always fast with pump price adjustment when the review is upward.

READ ALSO: IPMAN shelves planned shutdown of filling stations, sells PMS at N150

“It’s a different ball game when the review is downward. Beyond that, the adjustment upward is not always commensurate with the situation when crude oil prices drop in the global market.

“Remember prices dropped to its lowest level, near-zero, in the heat of Covid-19. Imagine the insignificant reduction in pump price we had, which didn’t even last, compared to the upward review we now have.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!