Perpetua Nkwocha: Super Falcons job too complex for me

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Falcons top striker, Perpetua Nkwocha has ruled herself out of the national women team job, saying the job is too complex.

The Super Falcons remain without a coach, following the resignation of Swede Thomas Dennerby. The Nigeria Football Federation has received more than a dozen applications including those of former Nigerian women internationals for the job.

Nkwocha who was an assistant to coach Florence Omagbemi when the team won the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon urged the NFF that seem not to be in a hurry to fill the vacant position, to hire a competent coach with a long term deal.

ALSO READ: QPR youngster Eberechi Eze eyes Arsenal move

“Coaching national teams is different from coaching club sides. Managing national teams is more complex and requires greater experience.

“I’m currently coaching a club side in Sweden and not ready to handle a national team for now”, the ex-international told BCOS sports.

There has been a clamor for the NFF to consider former Super Falcons players and former team captain Omagbemi who has proved her mettle with the team is on the lips of most women football enthusiasts.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: