People Talk: On amnesty, reintegration of repentant Boko Haram members

“Whoever championed the cause of granting amnesty to Boko Haram members should be called to order.

“Millions of people have been displaced, soldiers have been killed yet the FG is trying to re-integrate those that perpetuate the heinous act. They should be given capital punishment instead.” —Aluko Ahmad, Analyst

“Jail is where criminals get rehabilitated but it appears these repentant Boko Haram member were never even charged to court.

“This is a reflection of the kind of irresponsible and reckless leaders we have in government. I wonder if being law-abiding and upright is worth anything in this country.” —Olayinka Opanike, Political Analyst

“What message is the federal government sending out by this action (Boko Haram Amnesty)? Are they saying that if we commit felony or treason, we will be set free easily in as much as we are repentant?

“I feel really sad seeing these killers posing and sitting comfortably on our chairs and on our soil.” —Akintayo Samuel, Corp Member

“I disagree with FG’s decision to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram members into the society. They should be remand in prison. Reintegrating them into the society is not a good option.

“Government should have given priority to displaced families instead of embarking on this bad project.” —Olalekan Adejumo, Journalist

“The crime and atrocities perpetrated by Boko Haram members is too much. FG should not have granted them amnesty. Why should they be reintegrated into society to live with innocent and harmless citizens?

“Will they live like normal citizens since all they know is terrorism? This is a big risk.” —Amao John, Student

“Reintegrating repentant Boko Haram members into the society is inimical to our country. With what yardstick was the repentance measured? Boko Haram members have done too much to warrant death sentence.

“However, if death sentence cannot be considered, amnesty is out of it.” —Oyebanji Adeyinka, Content Developer.

