Pedro, Willian bid farewell to Chelsea, supporters

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea wingers Pedro and Willian are set for an exit from the club and have penned a farewell message to the club and its supporters.

Pedro, now 33, will leave England to start a new journey with Serie A side, AS Roma, while Willian, will switch to London rivals Arsenal.

Pedro and Willian took to social media to announce their departure from the club having spent 5 and 7 years respectively.

Pedro tweeted, “It’s been a pleasure and an honour. Thanks and good luck for the future. Come on Blues!!! #KTBFFH #CFC”

On Instagram, he wrote, “After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world’s best football leagues.

“I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories.”

Willian also announced his departure tweeting, “Thanks for everything @chelseafc and Chelsea fans!!! #CFC #thankyou #chelseafc”

The 32-year-old Brazil winger has been linked with a move to Arsenal after he failed to agree a new contract with the Blues.

Willian rejected Tottenham Hotspur to join Chelsea from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala for £30 million ($39 million) in 2013.

He scored 63 goals in 339 appearances and won five trophies, two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League.

However, an ankle injury prevented him playing in the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal and Saturday’s Champions League last 16 second leg thumping by Bayern Munich.

“The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team-mates,” he said.

“I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans.

“I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt.”

