PDP sweeps LG Polls in Ebonyi as EBSIEIC presents Certificate of Return to winners

By Peter Okutu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State, weekend cleared all the 13 Local Government Chairmanship and 171 Councillorship Seats in the State.

The election which was conducted on Saturday, August 29 was adjudged to be free and fair with turnout of voters in the State. The election was early scheduled to hold in March 2020 but was put on hold following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Announcing the results in Abakaliki, the Chairman of Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), Barrister Jossy Eze said that a total of 13 political parties participated in the election.

The 13 elected Chairmen include: Hon. Sunday Eze ( Ishielu); Barrister Eni Uduma Chima (Afikpo North); Mrs Nora Aloh (Ezza North); Barrister Ken Eze (Ezza South); Barrister Clement Odah (Ohaukwu); Mr Paul Nwogha (Izzi); Mrs Chinyere Nwogbaga (Ebonyi); Engr. Felix Igboke (Onicha); Mrs Chinyere Iyioku (Ohaozara).

Others are: Elder Steve Orogwu ( Ikwo); Mr. Emmanuel Nwangele (Abakaliki); Chief Onyebuchi (Ivo) and Barrister Obiageri Oko Enyim.

The State Governor, Engr. David Umahi said he was satisfied with the peaceful conduct of the election. He, therefore, commended the State Electoral Commission for the free, fair and credible polls.

The elected chairman of Afikpo South Council Area, Barr. Eni Uduma Chima expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and the transparent conduct of the election. He noted that the outcome of the election was a clear testimony that the PDP was deeply rooted in Afikpo South and the State at large.

The Chairman-Elect promised that to lead with the fear of God and also to complete all the projects he started during his first tenure.

The Certificate of Return will be presented to all the elected Chairmen today at the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSEIC.

