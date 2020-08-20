PDP spinning tired conspiracies, not ready for Edo elections, says APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC has accused the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of spinning tired conspiracies in the lead up to the September 19 Governorship election in Edo state, saying the PDP is not ready for the polls.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena also dismissed allegations by the PDP that it had connived with the electoral umpire to postpone the election.

The statement reads; “The Peoples Democratic Party PDP is not prepared for the forthcoming Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections and has resorted to spinning tired conspiracies about a purported inaudible tape and tales of a planned postponement of the elections.

Also read:

“The Independent National Election Commission INEC is an independent election management body with equally independent operations. Hence, the APC being a political party is not an electoral body and cannot speak on a purported planned postponement or otherwise. Evidently, it was the PDP’s practice to interfere in INEC’s operations. The APC has not copied such undemocratic and ignoble practice.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

“For us in the APC, if the elections are held today, we are ready and confident on victory based on our visible pro-people and development track records and progressive plans for the good people of Edo and Ondo states.

“Our worry is the PDP’s threat of violence in the lead-up to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections as echoed by the recent Amnesty International report and other well-meaning concerns. As always, the PDP has absolutely nothing to campaign on and has resorted to spreading fear.

“We will continue to reiterate that no life is worth the inordinate ambition of any partisan. The forthcoming elections must be peaceful, free, fair and credible. Votes must count and the wish of the electorate must prevail on who governs them.

“We call on our state institutions particularly INEC, the Judiciary and our security services not to be distracted by the PDP’s usual manipulative and disruptive antics and concentrate on protecting our hard-fought and cherished democracy”, APC added.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: