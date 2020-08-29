PDP not interested who heads INEC in Edo but free, fair election ― Orbih

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

THE Edo State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will not be dragged into the narrative on social and conventional media dwelling on the appointment of a Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC)

A statement in Benin Saturday by Chief Dan Osi Orbih Chairman Edo 2020 Campaign Council, said that the Campaign Council of Edo PDP recognises that INEC as an independent body reserves the right to appoint officials who have been cleared by the National Assembly to conduct elections in various states.

He said, “As the commission responsible for election management, INEC will take responsibility for successes of elections and of course its failures.

“We are only interested in INEC conducting free, fair, credible and transparent elections. Expectedly, we are watching with keen interest steps that are taken by INEC in preparation for the election.

“The elections are just a few weeks away and our candidate has been received with enthusiasm in all 126 wards so far visited. In all stops, he has preached non-violence, compliance of Covid-19 regulations and of course his achievements and further development strides planned.

“Edo people must not be scared or intimidated by the narrative of violence our opponents are spreading.

“We hereby encourage all Edo people to come out en mass to vote for Governor Obaseki and PDP on Election Day, 19th of September,2020”.

