PDP Guber candidate,others put smile on Kaduna IDPs

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Disturbed by the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons , IDPs, due to the killings in Southern Kaduna, Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state have visited the Mercy camp in Zonkwa near Kafanchan and donated huge amount of money for their welfare.

The Kaduna state PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2019 general elections, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, specifically donated the sum of N500,000 to the victims.

Other chieftains of the party on the visit , were former Nigerian Ambassador of North Korea and Senegal, Alhaji Sule Buba,Comrade Danjuma Sarki, Hon. Allahmagani Yohanna, Alh. Tijjani Musa, Hon. Ben Bako, Hon. John Bezard, Hon. Naomi Comfort Waziri and Hon. Aisha Ibrahim.

Ambassador Sule Buba , who presented the money to the victims, appealed to the government to end the killings so that normalcy would be restored in Southern Kaduna.

He described Alhaji Isa Ashiru as a compassionate citizen in Kaduna State who found it necessary to extend support to the victims now suffering the brunt of violent attacks meted on their peaceful Communities.

He explained that they were at the camp on behalf of Isa Ashiru to present cash that would help augment the sufferings of the IDPs.

He said they were devastated seeing the condition of children and women who had turned into orphans and widows in the camp.

“Kaduna State has witnessed myriads of insecurity, it is high time for the Government to step up and curtail the lingering senseless killings that has been going on unabated. God has created us together and there is need for us to embrace each other and coexist as peaceful Nigerians,” he said.

The coordinator of the camp, Reverend Gambo Waziri , thanked God for the kind gesture and expressed appreciation to the Chieftains for the timely intervention .

“We thanked Hon Isa Ashiru for remembering the victims and rendering a helping hand. We thank God for those that have shown concern and considering humanity first before any other thing. Since the formation of the IDP camp we’ve not received any call from the Government sympathizing with the victims except SEMA who had recently lend it’s support,” he said.

