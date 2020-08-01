PDP Govs’ Forum sets up Legislative, legal committees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum has set up legislative liaison and legal affairs committees in a bid to reposition its affairs for better performance and service delivery.

The decision to form the committees was taken at the end of a virtual meeting on Sunday which had some of the governors elected on the platform of the party participating.

In a communique signed by the forum’s chairman and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, the governors said the legislative liaison committee “is expected to liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters. The legislative liaison committee is also expected to guide the forum on pending bills, including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Review matters as it affects the forum.”

The legal affairs committee on the other hand “is expected to identify and coordinate legal matters affecting the forum.

According to the communique, “the committee is expected to guide the forum on local government, inter-state and federal government relations. It is also expected to explore various infractions of the constitution by the Federal Government including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account.”

The Governors encouraged all Nigerians to continue various efforts to contain the COVID-19 disease; and, lend support to the cooperative efforts between the states and federal governments in the federation in the fight against the pandemic and in re-opening of schools in a safe and responsible manner.

The forum also welcomed formally the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader of the PDP in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the September 19 governorship election and resolved to “lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo State in order for it to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.”

This is even as the forum congratulated Eyitayo Jegede, on his emergence as the flag bearer of PDP in the forthcoming October gubernatorial election in Ondo state and resolved to support him and the party to recover Ondo State for the PDP in the election.

The PDP governors further enjoined Mr. President, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies to play an impartial role in the elections in Edo and Ondo states, while urging PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count.

The meeting was attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ahmadu Fintiri, Bala Mohammed of Sokoto, Abia, Adamawa and Bauchi states respectively.

Others include Ben Ayade (Cross River), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

