PDP governors’ forum urges security agencies to re-strategise to curb insecurity

The Governors Fórum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged security agencies to re-strategise and concentrate on emerging threats to national security currently being experienced in many parts of the country.

The forum listed the threats to include banditry, Boko Haram insurgency, and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians.

The Forum Chairman and Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement by the Director-General of the forum, CID Maduabum, said that Nigerians deserved full concentration on these issues in order to quell the monster.

Tambuwal condemned the “purported” swearing-in of some former members-elect and the purported election of new presiding officers for Edo House of Assembly in Benin on Thursday as well as the invasion of the assembly complex by police officers.

He said that the forum had reviewed the recent disturbing developments in the state.

He described the invasion of the complex as an attempt to give cover to the unlawful and illegal attempt to seize the house of assembly in aid of unconstitutional acts being hatched by some former members-elect of the assembly.

“The forum further condemns as illegal, unconstitutional, and an act of impunity, the purported swearing-in of some former members-elect and the purported election of new presiding officers in a private residence in Benin without the legitimate officials of the house as required by law.

“It is the height of political brigandage and desperation.

Why are the perpetrators of this illegal and unlawful activity afraid of facing the electorate in a free and fair election?

“Why are they afraid of the giant strides and impressive performance of His Excellency, Gov. Godwin Obaseki?

“We warn against any attempt to effect an unconstitutional take over of either legislative or executive power in Edo.”

The forum appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to caution security agencies to remain neutral in Edo and not lend its authority to unlawful, illegal, and unconstitutional acts of a desperate gang of power mongers.

“We consequently request an emergency meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to deal with the increasing unconstitutional use of the police authorities for partisan politics.

“We call on the people of Edo to remain vigilant, but peaceful in resisting any attempt to desecrate democracy and constitutionalism in the state,” the forum added.

Vanguard

