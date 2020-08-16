Patricia @ 3: Innovation is part of our story, says CEO, Agbodje

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer of one of Africa’s leading cryptocurrency company, Fejiro Hanu Agbodje of Patricia Technologies Limited has described the three years of the company as history of innovation.

“Doing the most is part of our story. Building user-focused products, finding solutions to problems that have otherwise been overlooked and Pioneering new industries have made us what we are today. Our team has worked consistently this whole time to achieve our fundamental goal – becoming the standard of excellence in the Bitcoin and Crypto Space.

As Patricia celebrates its third anniversary, we are in no way relenting as we are fully aware that there is so much more ahead of us, at the same time we take time out to reflect on our accomplishments, celebrate our wins and move stronger into the future,” said Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, the Founder and CEO of Patricia tech limited.

2019 was special for Patricia as she celebrated 2 years of being Nigeria’s premier indigenous cryptocurrency company and the fastest growing Bitcoin brand in Africa. On 16th August 2017, Patricia Technologies established its first branch in Lekki, Lagos. A small office established to serve less than 80 clients, but today the firm is recognised internationally with branches in Dubai, China and Ghana, servicing well over 15,000 clients on daily transactions.

For Patricia, 3 years of being in operation has been a time of intense growth, positive initiatives and building exciting products, all of which were accomplished together with highly-valued talents. The budding firm is ranked among the fastest-growing Fintech companies in Africa and currently Nigeria’s biggest Bitcoin trading company.

It is interesting to know that in the last three years, the company has been able to build exceptionally innovative and mind-blowing products never seen in this part of the divide. Products like Africa’s premier bitcoin debit card, a system that converts excess airtime to cash, and introducing day to day use cases for Bitcoin like buying Data, paying bills all using bitcoin.

In his 3rd anniversary speech, Mr Chris Izu Okafor, the Managing Director, had this to say; “our success depends on users’ successful transactions. We are committed to building a convenient, safe and easy ecosystem for all our users as we know that when our users are stronger, so are we”.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our users for including Patricia in their bitcoin trading/business story for the past 3 years. We look forward to successful cooperation in the future, he concluded.

